Morocco-Spain - a Dynamic of Cooperation With Tangible Results (American Foreign Policy Council)

Washington — The working visit paid Wednesday to Morocco by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, reflects the solid dynamic of bilateral cooperation that leads to tangible results for the two countries and beyond, stressed the Vice President of the American Foreign Policy Council, based in Washington, Ilan Berman.

"The recent trendline in relations between Rabat and Madrid has clearly been toward greater cooperation," Berman told MAP, while highlighting the positive results of the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two countries which stands as a model of good neighborliness.

Noting the importance of the new phase of bilateral relations, initiated since the meeting between HM King Mohammed VI and the President of the Spanish Government, in April 2022, and the adoption, on this occasion, of the Joint Declaration between the two countries, the U.S. expert underlined the constructive stance of Spain in support of the autonomy plan, presented in 2007 by Morocco, for the settlement of the artificial dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Sanchez "has clearly made improving ties with Morocco a priority, and the results are clear," said Berman, who highlighted the positive effects of the strengthened Moroccan-Spanish partnership on regional stability and prosperity.

"Madrid clearly understands the importance of the continent, in economic, political and human terms. Morocco has proven itself to be a leader in regional politics," the Vice President of American Foreign Policy Council added.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received, earlier on Wednesday, at the Royal Palace in Rabat Mr. Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.

The President of the Spanish Government welcomed and highlighted Spain's interest in the strategic initiatives launched by His Majesty the King, including the African Atlantic Coastal Initiative, the Royal Initiative to enable Atlantic access for Sahel countries, and the Nigeria-Morocco African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline.