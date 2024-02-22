Morocco, Spain Consolidate Constructive Model of Neighborliness (Pedro Sanchez)

Madrid — Spain and Morocco, two "strategic partners," are consolidating a "constructive neighborhood model based on trust and mutual respect," President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, said on Wednesday.

"With my visit to Morocco, we are giving new impetus to our cooperation in all areas and consolidating a constructive model of neighborliness based on trust and mutual respect," the Spanish official wrote on his X account at the end of his working visit to Morocco.

"This visit highlights our shared desire to continue promoting strategic bilateral relations, both for Spain and for Morocco," he added, assuring that his country's relations with Morocco, "our neighbor, friend, and strategic partner," are at their "best level in decades."

"We reaffirmed our determination to pursue the roadmap adopted in 2022, thanks to which our relations are at their best in decades," the official added.

Together, we want to make our cooperation the best example of constructive neighborliness," he concluded.

Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, who accompanied Mr. Sanchez on his trip, described the visit as "fruitful."

"We continue to move forward in bilateral relations between Spain and Morocco, a strategic partner, and in the Spanish-Moroccan friendship in the interests of our respective populations," Albares wrote on X.

The President of the Spanish Government paid a working visit to Morocco on Wednesday and was granted an audience by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

This visit follows on from the new stage in bilateral relations, initiated by the meeting between HM the King and the President of the Spanish Government in April 2022 and the adoption, on that occasion, of the Joint Declaration between the two countries.