Morocco: Pedro Sanchez's Visit to Morocco Fosters Evolution of Morocco-Spain Relations (Ecosocc Presiding Officer)

Addis Ababa — The working visit paid Wednesday by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to Morocco is of paramount importance, as it fosters the ongoing evolution of relations between the two countries and reinforces the foundations of a strategic partnership, said in Addis Ababa the Presiding Officer of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union (ECOSOCC), Khalid Boudali.

The trip of the Spanish official takes place following the historic meeting between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the President of the Spanish government in April 2022, which contributed into strengthening bilateral relations, Boudali pointed out in an interview with MAP, noting that this meeting generated unprecedented momentum, boosting diplomatic and political exchanges between Morocco and Spain to new heights.

Given its major importance, this visit helps reinforcing the foundations of the strategic partnership between Morocco and Spain, thus offering a good opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation in key areas, including regional security, the fight against terrorism, migration, trade and investment, the ECOSOCC Presiding Officer added.

By strengthening ties between the two countries, this visit contributes into promoting stability and prosperity in the Mediterranean region and beyond and sends a strong message on the importance of dialogue and international cooperation to address global challenges, he pointed out.

Regarding the impact of cooperation between Morocco and Spain in Africa, Mr. Boudali, an experienced connoisseur of African issues, noted that the harmonization of the African policy of His Majesty the King with the growing and structured interest of Spain for the African continent paves the way for fruitful collaboration in favor of stability, development and prosperity in Africa.

This convergence of objectives shows the shared recognition of the major importance of Africa in the global context and stresses the mutual commitment of the two countries to playing an active role in promoting a prosperous future for the continent, he added.

As a neighboring country to Africa and thanks to close historical and geographical ties, Spain is ideally positioned to make an important contribution into development and cooperation efforts in Africa, in close collaboration with Morocco, said the President Officer of ECOSOCC.

Development initiatives supported by Morocco, such as the Royal Atlantic Initiative, provide a strong platform for effective cooperation between Morocco, Spain and African countries.

According to Mr. Boudali, these initiatives, which aim to strengthen the economic, social and security capacities of countries in the Atlantic region, provide a framework for the promotion of peace, security and sustainable development.

By addressing cross-border challenges such as arms and human trafficking in addition to terrorism, this reinforced cooperation is aimed at creating an environment that is favorable to economic growth and the prosperity of African populations, he said.

The convergence of interests and efforts between Morocco, Spain and African nations offers unique prospects for cooperation in order to address common challenges and seize development opportunities in Africa, he pointed out.

By building on the solid foundations of cooperation and partnership, this tripartite collaboration can make a significant contribution to achieving the objectives of peace, stability and prosperity in the African continent.

The President Officer of ECOSOCC stressed that the Mediterranean has a strategic importance for both Morocco and Spain, thus underscoring their commitment to working together.

This regional context, marked by its cultural diversity and its shared economic and security challenges, encourages the two countries to promote strengthened cooperation, he underlined, noting that the two countries' common vision is centred on maritime security, environmental preservation and the fight against climate change, which are fundamental elements to guarantee the stability and security of the Mediterranean.

Cooperation in maritime security has also a central position in this shared vision, underlined Mr. Boudali, who cited in this regard the surveillance of maritime borders, the fight against piracy and illicit activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These efforts are aimed at promoting the free movement of goods and people in the region - an essential element for its harmonious development -, he said, adding that environmental protection and the fight against climate change are common priorities, requiring a concerted approach to preserve Mediterranean ecosystems and mitigate the harmful effects of extreme climatic phenomena.

The promotion of economic and cultural exchanges is also a fundamental axis of this cooperation. By promoting mutual investments, bilateral trade and regional initiatives, Morocco and Spain seek to boost economic growth and create employment opportunities for local populations. This economic dynamic is accompanied by efforts to promote cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, thus strengthening ties between Mediterranean communities and fostering deeper mutual understanding, he pointed out.