Morocco Consolidates Position As 'Strategic' Partner for Spain (Former Spanish Secretary of State)

Madrid — Morocco is consolidating its position as a "strategic" partner for Spain, former Spanish Secretary of State for Migration Isabel Castro said on Wednesday, highlighting the deep ties uniting the two countries.

"Morocco is a strategic and fundamental partner for Spain, just as Spain is for Morocco," Ms. Castro told MAP, emphasizing her country's desire to further develop cooperation with Rabat.

"We are united by many historical and cultural ties, and by a closeness that makes cooperation mutually beneficial for both countries", the former Secretary of State observed. The visit by the President of the Spanish Government to Morocco bears witness to Spain's long-standing "interest" in maintaining "good relations with a neighboring and friendly country like Morocco," she said.

This visit follows on from the meeting between Mr. Pedro Sanchez and HM King Mohammed VI in April 2022 and the High-Level Meeting held in Rabat on February 1 and 2, 2023, Ms. Castro recalled. These meetings culminated in the adoption of a "renewed and ambitious" roadmap and the signing of some twenty "mutually beneficial" cooperation agreements.

"The two governments are driven by a firm determination to move forward along the same path and implement these agreements," she said, stressing Morocco's "fundamental importance" in the management of migratory flows and circular migration.

The President of the Spanish Government paid a working visit to Morocco on Wednesday, and was granted an audience by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

This visit follows on from the new stage in bilateral relations, initiated by the meeting between HM the King and the President of the Spanish Government in April 2022, and the adoption, on that occasion, of the Joint Declaration between the two countries.