Zimbabwe: PSL to Unveil Fresh Sponsorship Deal

The Premier Soccer League are set to unveil a fresh sponsorship deal with Delta Beverages, amid expectations the league will be offered an improved package by their traditional sponsor.

The signing ceremony will be held in Harare on Thursday.

Delta Beverages has been sponsoring the top flight league through its Castle Lager brand since 2011.

They also launched the Chibuku Super Cup, an 18-team knock-out tournament in 2014.

Delta Beverages injected at least US$1.2 million per season into the Premier Soccer League, in a three-year deal that was unveiled in 2021.

Speculation over the future of the marriage between the PSL and Delta Beverages has been rife, since the expiry of their last deal at the end of the 2023 season.

But a source close to the proceedings at the PSL revealed that Delta Beverages will extend their relationship with the top flight league and the beverage giant will also increase their package.

In the last deal, Delta Beverages forked out US$1.2 million per season, which covered three competitions, the Castle Lager Premier League, the Chibuku Super Cup, and the Castle Challenge Cup.

The league was sponsored to the tune of US$700,000 and the Premier Soccer League got US$375,000 for the Chibuku Super Cup.

US$55,000 was set aside for the Castle Challenge Cup which features the league champions and the Chibuku Super Cup winners.

2023 champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will play Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos at Baobab in Mhondoro on Saturday.

Premier Soccer League spokesperson Kudzai Bare didn't want to give away too much when Zimpapers Sports contacted her yesterday.

"I do not want to pre-empt anything, we can only comment after the event," said Bare.

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer league is expected to commence on March 2.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Herentals, Bulawayo Chiefs, Simba Bhora, CAPS United, GreenFuel, Highlanders, Yadah, Hwange, ZPC Kariba, Arenel Movers, TelOne and Chegutu Pirates are the confirmed participants.

Bikita Minerals won the Eastern Region Division One title but their status was challenged by Tenax and the issue is now being handled at ZIFA.