Zimbabwe: National Youth Day to Focus On Unlocking Economic Potential

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon Dr Douglas Mombeshora updated Cabinet on the Cholera outbreak situation and the response thereto.

The nation is informed that as at 13 February, 2024, Zimbabwe's cumulative suspected cholera cases were 24 332.

Ongoing control measures include the distribution of water treatment chemicals at the point of use; training of water point committees; demonstrations on handwashing; setting up of oral rehydration Points; engagement with the religious leadership; and raising awareness and health education campaigns.

The nation is also informed that as at February 13th, 2024 the country had administered 1 585 327 doses of 1 712 017 that the country has received so far.

The targeted provinces have a coverage of more than 90 percent, while Harare has 73,4 percent. Vaccination is still continuing in Harare.

Furthermore, efforts are already underway to procure an additional 6,3 million vaccines in order to cover additional hotspots.

In light of the foregoing, Cabinet reiterated the need to adhere to cholera preventive measures as follows: ensuring provision of safe, clean water to all communities; improving sanitation facilities in both urban and rural areas; regulating food vending in all urban areas; sustainable refuse removal and management system; and monitoring and supervising religious gatherings for religious and funeral purposes in known hotspots until the situation normalizes.

REPORT ON THE 28TH CONFERENCE OF PARTIES

The Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Honourable NM Ndlovu, updated Cabinet on the 28th Conference of Parties which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from 30th November to 12 December 2023.

Cabinet reports that the 28th Conference of Parties has become a vital global gathering annually to discuss, negotiate, take stock, and agree on actions towards addressing climate change. The COP28 agenda was shaped by the following matters for consideration: mitigation; adaptation; climate finance; means of implementation; response measure; adoption of the global stocktake report; transparency; and importantly; the governance of the protocols and their decision-making approaches and tools.

The nation is informed that the decision to establish a Loss and Damage Fund which had been adopted at COP27 was capitalised at COP28, with a fund which exceeded US$792 million.

It is highlighted that Zimbabwe is in the process of coming up with a Loss and Damage Framework to prepare the country for accessing the Global Fund. Resources from carbon trading can initially resource this framework.

The nation is advised that a call was made by developing countries for developed countries to double adaptation finance.

The COP28 developed a framework on the Global Goal on Adaptation which also outlines targets for 2030 to address water security, climate-resilient food production, and enhancing health and infrastructure resilience.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife has developed a National Adaptation Plan meant to guide the mainstreaming of climate change in development planning in order to build and ensure that the country's resilience.

Cabinet would also like to report that a call was made also by parties and participants to come up with sustainable, just, resilient and nature- positive food systems that seek to keep the temperature rise to within the 1,5 degrees target, recognising that one third of greenhouse gas emissions stem from food systems.

It was also reported that Zimbabwe is already promoting food security and nutrition by increasing efforts to support vulnerable farmers.

Cabinet would also like to underline the importance of the consensus that was reached at the COP28 for the world to "transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Zimbabwe emphasised that such transition should be just, and also recognise the principle of common but differentiated circumstances, with the developed countries taking the lead in transitioning, whilst allowing Africa to reach her development peak before being pressured to transition.

The outcome also included an agreement to triple the world's renewable energy capacity and to double its energy efficiency by 2030. In addition, the COP28 decision called on countries to accelerate emissions-reduction from road transport through a variety of pathways, not only zero-emission vehicles, but also a model shift to public transport and safe cycling infrastructure programmes.

The nation is informed that the COP28 is a milestone for Zimbabwe in setting the tone for food security, agriculture and climate action.

The effort should be sustained through ensuring that decisions that are made in future COPs would align with further investments in science, technology and capacity building. It is highlighted that this approach will increase the adaptive capacity of local people who are affected by climate change.

Furthermore, the COP28 is particularly momentous as it marked the conclusion of the first "Global Stocktake" of the world efforts to address climate change under the Paris Agreement.

Cabinet further advises that the Government secured a Pavilion space at COP28 code named "The Zimbabwe Climate Action Hub".

The main objective of having the Pavilion was to provide a platform for Zimbabwe to showcase and raise awareness on the country's climate action initiatives, to foster collaboration with international partners, to mobilise financial and technical resources for climate action, and to drive collective action towards addressing the global climate crisis. The Pavilion hosted a number of critical events across all the country's sectors, showcasing our progress and areas of possible investment.

UPDATE ON PREPARATIONS FOR THE 2024 INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY AND CHILDREN'S PARTY CELEBRATIONS

Cabinet considered and approved the memorandum on the update on the preparations for the 2024 Independence anniversary and children's party celebrations, which was presented by Hon Vice President KCD Mohadi as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

The nation is informed that the 2024 Independence anniversary and children's party celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province. The 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations will run under the theme "Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030."

The nation is also informed that preparations for the 2024 Independence anniversary and children's party are on course with the roadworks and civil works expected to start soon.

2024 NATIONAL YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS

Cabinet received an update on the preparations for the 2024 National Youth Day Celebrations, which Honourable Vice President KCD Mohadi presented as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

The nation is advised that the National Youth Day Celebrations will be held in Masvingo Province at Mushagashe Youth Vocational Training Centre on Wednesday, 21 February, 2024, under the theme,"Positioning Youth Empowerment and Development towards Achieving Vision 2030".

Preparations for the event are well on course, with adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transportation of the youths having been finalised.

The National Youth Day is celebrated annually in order to recognise youths, reflect on their contributions to the country's development and encourage them to adopt good leadership values through emulating the forebearers who fought for the country's independence.

The youths constitute 64 percent of the country's population and the National Youth Day

Celebrations will enable the youths and Government to take stock of the empowerment programmes to date and engage on community-specific change projects.

The event also provides young people with opportunities for ownership, accountability, responsibility and sustainability of initiatives, while ensuring that we leave no place and no one behind.

The objectives of the 2024 National Youth Day Celebrations are as follows: to celebrate the National Youth Day; to identify and unlock the socio-economic potential of youths through building the capacity of young people; to identify and unlock socio-economic opportunities for youths by engaging policymakers in key sectors of the economy to harness the youth dividend towards achievement of Vision 2030; and to increase awareness, commitment and investment in youth development initiatives, programmes and projects.

The event will host an economic dialogue, during which a youth representative will make a presentation on issues affecting the youths.

The economic dialogue will bring together about 30 000 youths from all provinces of the country, and the President, His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, will be the guest of honour. Foreign delegates from South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Tanzania are expected to grace the occasion.

REPORT ON THE BOTSWANA-ZIMBABWE BI-NATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING: MAUN, BOTSWANA: 8-11 FEBRUARY, 2024

Cabinet received the Report on His Excellency the President's visit to Maun, Botswana, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr. F.M. Shava.

The nation is being informed that His Excellency the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, led a delegation to Maun, Botswana from 8 to 11 February, 2024 at the invitation of his counterpart from Botswana, President Mokgweetsi EK Masisi.

The two principals co-chaired the 4th Session of the Bi-National Commission between Zimbabwe and Botswana on 9th February, 2024.

Key highlights of the Bi-National Commission Meeting include:

i) Signing of the agreement on gainful employment of spouses and dependants of diplomatic and consular staff, aimed at removing labour market restrictions on the employment of spouses and dependants of accredited embassy and consular staff on a reciprocal basis;

ii) The business forum, which provided the captains of industry, micro, small and medium enterprises an opportunity to interact and explore business opportunities among each other; and

iii) Adoption of new important areas of cooperation such as the domain of Geo-Spatial and Space Technology.