Zimbabwe: Minister Mourns Train Accident Victims

Freeman Razemba — Three National Railways of Zimbabwe workers died in a train accident between Mutare and Machipanda around 9pm on Monday, with Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona sending a condolence message to the families.

Preliminary investigations by the NRZ suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons, nine laden with export chrome concentrates and five with granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure.

NRZ said the brake failure probably led to a runaway that culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve, and falling into a gorge. The three NRZ crew members were trapped and could not make it to safety.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, after which full details will be released.

The deceased have been identified as senior engineman Mr Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, yardman Mr Enock Tawabarira and security officer Mr Pride Femerepi.

Minister Mhona, who is attending the 86th session of the United Nations Inland Transport Committee in Geneva, Switzerland, said the loss of the three was not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire ministry, the NRZ community and nation at large.

He said the ministry and NRZ board, management and staff, "learnt with great sadness, sorrow and shock of the NRZ train tragic accident, which claimed the precious lives of three NRZ employees".

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the ministry and all actors in the railways and bulk logistics sector, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the grieving and bereaved families, friends and colleagues over the deaths of their loved ones."

Minister Mhona said it was particularly saddening that the three men met their deaths during the course of duty, where they played an integral role in ensuring the success of NRZ as a mover of bulk commodities.

"My ministry and the NRZ will forever be grateful to them for the service they gave to the company. The ministry and NRZ are doing their best to assist and console the bereaved families during these difficult times.

"May their souls rest in eternal peace," he said.