Zimbabwe: Unicef Director Hails Govt Policies

Farirai Machivenyika — Unicef resident representative in Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale yesterday commended the Government for the programmes and policies meant to safeguard the rights of children.

Speaking after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda at his office at the New Parliament building, Dr Oyewale said Zimbabwe had enacted laws and established child-focused courts as part of efforts to protect children's rights.

"Again, Zimbabwe is proud and I am very proud to say that Zimbabwe has one of the best child justice administration systems," he said.

"From the laws that the Parliament passed, to the partnership with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Judicial Service Commission, we do have child-friendly courts, we have child-friendly units in the police, and we do see them work.

"We have also seen quick resolution of abuses towards children, and these things don't come by chance; they come because there is a dedicated effort in that area," he said.

Some of the laws passed to protect the rights of children include the Marriages Act that bars child marriages and the Child Justice Act that provides for mechanisms to deal with children in conflict with the law.

Dr Oyewale also briefed Adv Mudenda on joint projects Unicef was implementing with Government.

"It was an opportunity for me to appraise the Speaker about our work jointly for children. You may be aware that Zimbabwe, together with some countries in the Sadc region, that is Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia, we always come together to celebrate World Children's Day on November 20. And this year in particular, Zimbabwe will be hosting that joint effort.

"And we see this as a unique opportunity for Zimbabwe, but also for the Parliament of Zimbabwe, to be part of this celebration for and with our children. Beyond that, Zimbabwe does have a vibrant Children's Parliament.

"You know that every year, His Excellency President Mnangagwa inaugurates the Children's Parliament and that's an opportunity for us, as you said, to work with and for children to put forward some issues that affect them.

"So, this was an opportunity for me to use this courtesy meeting with the Honourable Speaker to look into what else and how we can further improve the engagement of children and their participation in policy and decision-making in areas that concern them.

"I am very pleased to say that the Speaker is very receptive to the idea and is looking at options to further expand the space for the engagement and participation of children," he said.

Dr Oyewale said Adv Mudenda was passionate about education and they had discussed different areas of work in education that include the school feeding programme and how it could increase access and retention and learning for children in school and options in how Unicef can assist.

He said they also looked into teaching and learning materials, considering the progress made on the curriculum and asked the Speaker to also look into options where more private sector partners could be brought in to work with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in that regard.