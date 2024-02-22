Southern Africa: SADC Assessment Team Starts Work

21 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Blessings Chidakwa — A SADC executive assessment team yesterday arrived in Harare to look at preparations ahead of Zimbabwe hosting the annual SADC summit and assume chairmanship of the bloc in August, taking over from Angola.

The SADC preparatory mission led by the deputy executive secretary for corporate affairs Dr Judith Kateera, will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on SADC statutes and regulations on hosting the summit. The team leaves on Saturday.

Zimbabwe will also have a chance to present reports on the state of preparedness.

Speaking at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, Dr Kateera said the team was meeting Foreign Affairs Ministry officials.

"So, we are going to start working on the preparations for hosting of this summit which will preceded by a number of meetings like the council meeting and industrialisation week where we are also set to invite private sector to be part of the programme," she said.

Dr Kateera said following the current preparatory meeting they visit Zimbabwe close to August to check the state of preparedness of the country. In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Michael Mukura said the preparatory mission is a technical team that will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August.

"The team will provide Zimbabwe with guidelines based on SADC minimum standards regarding the obligations when hosting the Summit.

