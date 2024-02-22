Zimbabwe: Nigerians Fast Over Steep Food Prices

Abuja. — Several Nigerians in the northeastern state of Borno are refraining from food after their governor called for "divine intervention" over the country's grave economic and security situations.

On Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum urged residents to partake in a one-day statewide fast this week in response to the rising cost of food and the spate of landmine explosions across its major roads.

Bello Zabarmari, a resident of Borno state, said that he and many others were fasting and praying to God to solve their problems.

"We woke up with a fast today and hopefully all our prayers will be answered soon, the governor did the right thing by calling on people to fast," he said.

Umar Shehu, a resident who works with the state fire service department, said he and his colleagues are also fasting, as instructed by the governor.

In Ibadan, residents of one took to the streets on Monday with placards reading 'end bad government now' and "end hunger".

Large crowds marched through the centre of Ibadan, in the country's west.

Nigerians are going through one of the country's roughest economic periods in history - the prices of food and basic items have skyrocketed in recent months.- BBC.com