Zimbabwe: Nigerians Fast Over Steep Food Prices

21 February 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Abuja. — Several Nigerians in the northeastern state of Borno are refraining from food after their governor called for "divine intervention" over the country's grave economic and security situations.

On Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum urged residents to partake in a one-day statewide fast this week in response to the rising cost of food and the spate of landmine explosions across its major roads.

Bello Zabarmari, a resident of Borno state, said that he and many others were fasting and praying to God to solve their problems.

"We woke up with a fast today and hopefully all our prayers will be answered soon, the governor did the right thing by calling on people to fast," he said.

Umar Shehu, a resident who works with the state fire service department, said he and his colleagues are also fasting, as instructed by the governor.

In Ibadan, residents of one took to the streets on Monday with placards reading 'end bad government now' and "end hunger".

Large crowds marched through the centre of Ibadan, in the country's west.

Nigerians are going through one of the country's roughest economic periods in history - the prices of food and basic items have skyrocketed in recent months.- BBC.com

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.