Uganda: No Love Lost As Museveni Gets Special Message From Sudan's Al-Burhan Despite Hosting Dagalo

22 February 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

H.E. Malik Agar, the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, this afternoon, led a delegation to meet and deliver a special message from H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni reiterated his message to the fighting forces in Sudan, urging them to cease fire, hold peaceful elections, and grant power to the people of Sudan to elect their leaders.

He also emphasized the need for all stakeholders in the war to come together, and engage in dialogue on the problem, and argued that once the problem is identified, it becomes easier to isolate it and bring about peace in the country.

The two leaders agreed on a proposed framework within which to resolve the crisis in the Republic of Sudan.

H.E. Malik informed President Museveni that H.E. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is willing to participate in the peace process for the Republic of Sudan as long as the conditions are favourable for the people of Sudan.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.