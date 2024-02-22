Uganda: FPU Destroys Illegal Fishing Gear Worth Shs8.6 Billion in Entebbe

Entebbe — The gear destroyed included 428 beach boat stains, 60,550 beach stain ropes, 20,850 gill nets, 120,800 mono-filaments, among others.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) has destroyed illegal fishing gear worth Shs8.6 billion in Entebbe.The hip of gear was impounded in operations conducted at landing sites around Entebbe, Kampala, and Wakiso.

The exercise to destroy the items was witnessed by FPU commander Adah Mercy Tukahirwa, Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis and local leaders representing landing sites.

Lt Col Tukahirwa cautioned fishermen to desist from involving in illegal fishing.

"I appeal to all people dealing in fishing activities to use proper means while carrying out their work,: she said.

"If not, we shall arrest you and have you charged in courts of law."

The gear destroyed included 428 beach boat stains, 60,550 beach stain ropes, 20,850 gill nets, 120,800 mono-filaments, among others.

Local leaders sensitised on illegal fishing gear and how best they can use the recommended nets to avoid falling foul of the new

fisheries law that came into force last year.

FPU Operations Officer Frank Akandwanaho said the operation carried out in Kampala and other landing sites in Wakiso district saw to the arrest of 13 suspects over illlegal fishing and operating with no valid licence.

FPU vowed to continue with their operations across the country and warned taking on dealers importing the illegal gears into the country.

Meanwhile, local leaders representing different landing sites in Wakiso, expressed total commitment to work with FPU in fighting illegal fishing.

This is not the first time FPU destroys illegal gear, including impounded fish, despite the fact that dealers and fishers continue with vice.