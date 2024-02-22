Angola: New International Airport Records 32 Cargo Flights

Luanda — Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), which is in operational transition to become an aviation hub on the African continent, has carried out 32 flights since the beginning of operations, totaling 326.59 tons of cargo.

Of these flights, 28 were imports and 4 were exports, totaling 326.59 tonnes of cargo processed (310.20 imports and 16.39 exports), with aircraft of the type Boeing 747-400, 737-800, Antonov 12 and Antonov 24, with an average frequency of 3 to 4 flights per week, operated by the companies GRUPO LIZ, TAAG, MULTIFLIGHT and CELTA.

The operational transition is the result of the process of gradual activation of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) under the management of the Airport Temporary Operator (ATO).

This process takes place while the selection and concession of the definitive operator that will be responsible for the future management of the airport is finalized, according to a press release from the Ministry of Transport to which ANGOP had access today, Tuesday.

According to the document, the transfer of operations from 4 de Fevereiro Airport to AIAAN takes place in three phases, namely the period of 'Activation of the Cargo Terminal', with the reception of the first pure cargo flights; 'Activation of the Passenger Terminal', with the start of domestic flight operations; and 'Start of international flight operations'.

Each of these phases follows the Operational Readiness & Airport Transfer (ORAT) methodology, which includes the participation of all those involved in the civil aviation sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The document explains that the objective is to ensure the readiness and operational excellence of infrastructures, systems and human capital, facilitating a successful, adequate and safe transfer of operations to the new airport.

The note clarifies that, after AIAAN obtained operational and customs certifications from ANAC and AGT, respectively, the ATO began phase 1.

This phase involved the transfer of all pure cargo flights to the new and modern AIAAN Air Cargo Terminal, the first flight of which took place on December 19, 2023, by the national flag company, TAAG.

AIAAN has a modern and technological airport infrastructure spread over approximately 30 km². It has two landing and take-off runways with capacity to receive medium and large aircraft such as the B747-800 and the A380.

The airport has the capacity to receive up to 15 million passengers and up to 130 thousand tons of cargo per year.

The cargo compound offers safe and efficient facilities for handling various types of goods, including refrigerated, dangerous, valuable and live animals, distributed in specific areas for import, export and domestic cargo.