Angola: Revenue Collection Increases 26.8 Percent in Cunene Province

Ondjiva — The provincial Finance delegation in Cunene province collected, in 2023, revenues valued at 40 billion, 983 million, 259 thousand and 178 kwanzas, representing an increase of 26.8% compared to the year 2022.

Of this amount collected, 33 billion, 862 million, 598 thousand and 970 kwanzas were customs revenue, while tax revenues stood at six billion, 594 million, 317 thousand and 286 kwanzas, according to the financial execution report of that province to which ANGOP had access today.

In relation to public expenditure, the Provincial Government of Cunene injected 48 billion, 83 million, 563 thousand and 755 kwanzas into this segment, during the 2023 economic year, as part of the execution of the General State Budget (OGE) of last year.

These expenses, whose execution stood at 68.42%, represented a reduction of 28.14% compared to the year 2022, which recorded expenses valued at 96.56 percent.

According to the document, the OGE/2023 was estimated at 140 billion, 18 million, 220 thousand and 996 kwanzas, of which 66 billion, 446 million, 606 thousand and 530 correspond to the budgetary units of the Provincial Government.

The respective budget was allocated to expenditure on goods and services, salaries and execution of 154 projects from various sectors, 117 of which were provincial and 34 were Central Government projects.

With an area of 87 thousand 342 square kilometers and one million and 17 thousand 491 inhabitants, the province of Cunene is administratively divided into six municipalities and 20 communes.