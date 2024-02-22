Kenya: High Court Declines to Halt Kiptum's Burial Amid Paternity Dispute

Eldoret — The burial of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum will proceed Friday as scheduled, as the High Court rejected a plea to halt it in a paternity case by a woman claiming to have a child with him.

Edna Owuor, a 22-year-old woman, filed the application, alleging she had a child with the late marathoner, who died in an accident alongside his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana on February 11, 2023.

Through her lawyer Joseph Oyaro, Owuor argued that their one-year and seven-month-old child's rights might be jeopardized if the burial proceeded without proper consideration.

However, the High Court in Eldoret dismissed the application, stating there was insufficient justification to halt the burial proceedings.

Owuor, accompanied by the child, appeared in court seeking to postpone the burial scheduled for Friday, citing exclusion from the funeral arrangements. She also requested DNA testing to confirm paternity.

Justice Robert Wananda noted that extensive burial arrangements had already been made at considerable expense, deeming it unjust to delay the interment.

President William Ruto is expected to attend the burial ceremony.

Kiptum's body has been moved from the mortuary in Eldoret to his residence in preparation for the funeral.

Following Kiptum's death, President Ruto ordered the government to construct a house for the deceased, which was completed in a record one week and handed over on Wednesday.