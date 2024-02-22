Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Tension in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo

21 February 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)
The Chairperson of AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is very concerned about the continuous tension in Eastern DRC and reiterates his call for rapid de-escalation.

He calls upon regional leaders, particularly those of DRC and Rwanda, to prioritize dialogue in the framework of the two African mechanisms led by President João Lourenço of Angola and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, with the goal of agreeing, in a collaborative and fraternal spirit, on a reasonable pathway to settle political differences, whatever their nature.

The integrity, security, sovereignty, and stability of all states in the region must necessarily be assured, and the lives of the civilian population completely protected.

The Chairperson of the Commission repeats forcefully that there will not be any military solution to problems and disagreements within the African family.

He calls upon all foreign powers to completely abstain from all interference in the internal affairs of all African countries, notably those of the Great Lakes Region.

