Angola: Lightning Discharge Kills 12 Cattle in Huambo Province

Huambo — At least 12 head of cattle died on Tuesday in the Londuimbali municipality of central Huambo province, after being hit by a lightning discharge.

According to a note from the Civil Protection and Fire Service that ANGOP had access to, the incident took place at around 5pm, when the cattle herd was placed under a hose, while it was raining and thundering heavily in the locality.

It says that it happened just as the shepherds were preparing to return home with the cattle, which belong to six citizens who are clamouring for support from the authorities, given the damage caused mainly by the fact that these animals have been helping agricultural production.

According to the community, this is the first time that such a natural phenomenon has occurred in the locality.

Since the rains began in September 2023, several homes and public infrastructures, including schools and church temples, have been destroyed as a result of the rains, accompanied by gusts of wind in almost every municipality in Huambo province, as well as dozens of human victims due to electrical discharges.

The municipality of Londuimbali, one of the 11 that make up Huambo province, has an estimated population of more than 181,000 inhabitants, mostly peasants, and is potentially agricultural and touristic. ALH/MRA/DOJ