Somalia: School Teacher Stabbed to Death in Mogadishu Buried After a Week

22 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — After one week, today, the late Abdirahman Maclow Abikar, who was a school teacher, was killed a week ago in the school where he was a teacher.

The teacher was killed because he reprimanded a girl who was one of his students, and he was killed by the son of the girl who was reprimanded by the teacher, who used a knife to kill him.

The body of the teacher is going to be buried in a cemetery in the Alamada area of the Lower Shabelle region, as announced by the Union of Schools in Banadir region.

"The education community in Banadir region is informed to attend the funeral and may God have mercy on Teacher Abdirahman Macallow Abikar. The funeral of the deceased will be prayed at Madina Hospital in Wadajir district, God willing, on Thursday, 22/02/2024, at 7:30 in the morning," said the statement released by the Banadir Regional Schools Union.

The reason for the late burial of the deceased's body was that his family wanted to get justice for the killing of their son.

The relatives of the deceased and the education community held a demonstration in Mogadishu demanding the federal government arrest the man who killed the deceased and escape.

The killing of this teacher was one of the many tragic killings that have occurred in Mogadishu and parts of the Lower Shabelle region in recent times.

