Angola: Oil Association Calls for Efficiency of Companies With Local Content

Talatona — The president of the Association of Companies Providing Services in the Oil Industry, Braulio de Brito, advocates the need for companies operating in the Angolan oil sector to become increasingly efficient, through the inclusion of local content policy.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the interaction meeting with associates from various companies in the sector, held on Wednesday (21), in Luanda, the official said that the reinforcement of the insertion of local content in the oil activity allows for greater participation of companies in the entire oil and gas industry, with the provision of quality services provided by national labor, using raw materials and local investments.

He considered it crucial for companies to reinforce the training of their staff in order to be up to the task of responding to the challenges and demands of the world market and contributing to the increase in national production and the socio-economic improvement of the country.

Regarding the meeting called 'AECIPA Day', Braulio de Brito said it was an interactive event that aims to bring together different actors in the sector, providing a good opportunity to exchange experiences and search for solutions to the challenges that arise in the current context and the future.

In this sense, he recalled, the Association of Companies Providing Petroleum Industry Services (AECIPA) has promoted several events that aim to better inform its members about some changes that are occurring in the oil sector and beyond.

This involves holding workshops, round tables, among other events that bring together those responsible for the oil and gas industry, lawyers and national and international political decision-makers, with a view to creating more direct interaction and promoting debates on topics of common interest.

In addition to local events, the source stated that the association will also invest in carrying out international activities, taking into account the invitations it has received for this purpose.

With more than 150 members, AECIPA aims to establish dialogue and cooperation between companies in the oil sector, official institutions and operators operating in the Angolan market, currently representing the main intermediary between national business and government entities to find solutions to the obstacles and challenges experienced.

Commercial banks, consultants, lawyers, among others, may also become AECIPA members.