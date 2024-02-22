Angolan Minister of State Defends World Peace At G-20

Luanda — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José Massano, on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, argued that world peace is essential for the development of any state and consequently of the globe.

Speaking at the opening session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, he stressed that there is no peace without development and there is no development without peace.

According to a press release, at the meeting where Angola is taking part as an observer, the minister considered that in order to achieve this goal, a joint effort is needed to respond to these interconnected challenges.

José de Lima Massano was clear in recognising that the event is taking place at a time of deep division when humanity is facing the most crucial and precarious crisis of recent generations, with the proliferation and intensification of conflicts in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

He explained that the increasingly dangerous situation is causing geopolitical divisions and contributing to the emergence of new conflicts, thus making it more difficult to resolve old ones.

"The International Community must spare no effort, it must use a wide range of instruments to prevent, mitigate, manage and resolve conflict, while protecting those affected," he emphasised.

The meeting taking place that closes on Thursday was opened by Brazil's Foreign minister, Mauro Vieira which paid special attention to the fight against hunger and malnutrition, sustainable development, energy transition and global governance.

For the ambassador, the G20 plays a fundamental role in reducing international tensions, and he emphasised that it is not his country's intention to live in a fractured world.

During Brazil's presidency, which ends in November, Angola, Egypt, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Norway and Singapore will be guests at the G20 gathering.

