Kenya: Win for Ruto As MPs Endorse Affordable Housing Bill for Second Reading

21 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The implementation of President William Ruto's Affordable Housing Program is gaining momentum after legislators approved its legal framework to proceed to the second reading.

The Affordable Housing Bill, championed by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, has advanced to the committee of the whole house stage following the endorsement of 141 MPs, while 58 lawmakers opposed it.

Moving to the Committee of the Whole House stage permits lawmakers to propose amendments to the original bill before its final approval during the Third Reading.

During a parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha on Monday, President Ruto urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs to support the bill, warning that their constituents would judge them harshly if they rejected it.

Ahead of the vote, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged MPs to back the bill for the second reading, emphasizing its visionary framework aimed at alleviating unemployment in the country.

"I challenge any MP to oppose this bill, as it provides crucial job creation opportunities for our people," Ichungwa asserted.

While introducing the motion, Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who co-chaired the joint parliamentary committee, highlighted plans to propose amendments to address concerns raised during public participation on the Affordable Housing Bill.

"We will be introducing several amendments to address the concerns raised by MPs and the public, particularly regarding land ownership and the transfer of housing units," Kuria explained.

Among the proposed amendments is the removal of the requirement for a ten percent deposit before acquiring a housing unit.

"We have heeded the concerns of Kenyans who find the proposed 10% deposit too burdensome and unaffordable for many who wish to participate in this program," Kuria elaborated.

Kuria further emphasized the committee's commitment to introducing amendments to ensure equitable housing ownership and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by the wealthy.

"There were concerns that the wealthy might seize housing units at the expense of the less fortunate. We will propose measures to restrict ownership to one house per ID or KRA PIN," Kuria assured.

However, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi proposed postponing the introduction of amendments until Thursday to allow ample time for legislators to consider their proposals.

"Given the numerous amendments suggested by various members on this contentious bill, I request that we postpone the debate until Thursday to accommodate as many amendments as possible," Opiyo appealed.

In response, Ichungwa opposed the Minority Leader's request, emphasizing the need to proceed with the debate without further delay.

"We cannot postpone the debate on this bill any longer. Amendments can be proposed, and we can even accommodate them through a supplementary order paper, but the debate must proceed tomorrow," Ichungwa insisted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.