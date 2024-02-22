East Africa: Mudavadi in Addis As Kenya, Ethiopia Revamp Joint Ministerial Commission

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is back in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, for the 36th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Kenya and Ethiopia.

The meeting comes a week after Mudavadi, who doubles up as the Foreign Affairs Minister, attended the 44th ordinary session of the African Union's Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Addis Ababa.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said Wednesday that Mudavadi and his Ethiopian counterpart, Taye Selassie, will co-chair the session.

The Foreign Office said the meeting will yield several agreements aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Mudavadi was received at the Airport by Kenya's ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador George Orina, and Director General Africa Affairs, Ambassador Fisseh Shawu (Ethiopia)," Kenya's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Ethiopia-Kenya JMC had stalled for seven years.

Ethiopia is one of Kenya's key allies in trade, energy, and regional security.

The 2024 report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) revealed that Kenya imported 917.8 million kilowatt-hours (KWh) of power from Ethiopia in 2023.

The figure accounts for almost three-fourths of Kenya's total imported power in 2023, up from 12.61 million KWh in 2022.

eTA fee exemption

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa External Relations Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The talks also come against the backdrop of Kenya's decision to exempt Ethiopians from the USD30 fee paid by foreigners seeking Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter the country.

On Monday, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya, Bacha Debele Buta, expressed gratitude towards the decision, praising the administration of President William Ruto for the move.

"My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its prompt response and [the] kind decision to remove Ethiopian citizens from the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) related electronic payment requirement," he stated on Monday.

The announcement came amid concerns over the new visa regime and its implications on the decades-long visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Ethiopia which allows citizens of both countries to travel without the requirement of procuring a visa.

President Ruto announced Kenya's transition to a "visa-free" arrangement on December 12, 2023, with the eTA requirement, applicable to all foreigners alike, taking effect on January 1, 2024.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts