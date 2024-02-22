East Africa: Ethiopia's Joining Brics Boosts Ties With Members, Offers Alternative for Pan-African Aspirations

Ethiopia's membership in the BRICS will not only solidify its relationship with the other member states but also offers an alternative for Pan-African aspirations, Xinhua News Agency Addis Ababa Bureau Chief Liu Fangqiang said.

According to him, this development is a catalyst for addressing global challenges faced by developing countries and offers insights on achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The bureau chief stated that Ethiopia's membership will definitely strengthen the relationship between Ethiopia and other members, including China, as witnessed by what the Brazilian President Lula da Silva said at the opening session of this year's AU Summit.

The president said that Brazil will engage more with Africa, urging the two sides to contribute more for a fairer world.

The bureau chief sees the BRICS alliance as a great example of global south cooperation and key to networking emerging economies and tackling pressing issues together.

"The BRICS alliance, a great example of global south cooperation, can play an important role in networking emerging countries and addressing global challenges, particularly those that disproportionately affect the developing countries in the world such as climate change, technology divide, peace and security, among others."

Liu Fangqiang also highlighted China's commitment to Africa's development and shared future, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiatives at the China-Africa Leaders Dialogue to support Africa's industrialization, agricultural modernization, and talent development.

This expression of commitment aligns with Xi's message to the recently concluded AU summit, expressing his desire to collaborate for a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

According to Liu, such an expanding alternative bloc like the BRICS is crucial to cooperatively solve challenges of African countries and to contribute to the success of the AU's aspiration.

Commenting on the progress made by Africa towards Agenda 2063, he said "the first decade has passed in the implementation of the continent's development blueprint Agenda 2063. (And) notable achievements have been made in various fields, including the establishment of a continental free trade zone, increasing infrastructure connectivity that brings member states closer physically, and a growing voice on the international stage through AU's membership in the G20."

However, the bureau chief emphasizes the need for stronger African peace and security architectures, efficient governance structures, and increased access to quality education.

"To realize a continent that is integrated, prosperous and peaceful, there is still a lot of work to be done. The AU has seen a number of unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa recently. There are still conflicts, big or small, in some African countries, which definitely hinder economic development and people's livelihood. Socio-economic development is impossible when a country is tortured by wars, and its people are trampled by conflicts. Therefore, African peace and security architecture and the African governance architecture need to play a bigger role in countering these challenges."

Liu Fangqiang further urged international financial institutions to offer long-term financing solutions to empower African countries towards achieving their ambitious goals.

With Africa's youth population exceeding 60 percent, he also underscored the importance of education and vocational training as cornerstones for sustainable development, security, and talent development.

"I am glad to see that education has been selected as the theme of this year for Africa. More schools need to be built and more teachers need to be trained to get these children back to school."

However, he pointed out that more work needs to be done to support these children and youth through vocational and technical training, and help them get necessary skills to make a living.

Education serves as the cornerstone for sustainable development anywhere in the world, especially in developing countries.

The Chinese journalist echoed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's message that "Africa's growth should be of global importance," and concluded by urging external players to support Africa's journey towards a brighter future.