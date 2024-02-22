East Africa: Ethiopia Expresses 'Disappointment' Over Somalia's 'Unjustified Accusations' At UN Meeting

22 February 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations issued a statement yesterday saying that it is "disappointed" by the "unjustified accusations" made by Somalia during a UN Security Council briefing on 19 February, 2024.

In the statement, Ethiopia expressed strong objection to comments made by Somalia's UN representative during the briefing, which it described as "outright false information" and a "continuation of yet another unjustifiable accusation."

It declined to directly counter the claims out of "respect for the ties of fraternity between the peoples of Ethiopia and Somalia."

However, the statement firmly defended Ethiopia's recent port access agreement with Somaliland, stating it is "neither unprecedented nor contrary to international practices." It positioned the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland as a "win-win partnership that will secure Ethiopia a sea outlet," with no intention of harming any other country's interests.

The statement also highlighted Ethiopia's "enormous sacrifices and contributions to the peace and security of Somalia," including thousands of lives lost helping fight Al-Shabaab.

Ethiopia underscored that it remains ready for dialogue with Somalia to maintain cooperative ties vital to regional security. As "eternal neighbors," both countries should focus on partnership moving forward rather than damaging accusations, the statement stated.

On 19 February, 2024, Catriona Laing, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), told members of the Security Council that the lack of "significant progress" after the AU summit to defuse tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia was "disappointing."

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.