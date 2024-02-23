Morocco: Spanish Government President Wraps Up Working Visit to Morocco

Salé — President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, left Morocco, on Wednesday evening, at the end of a working visit to the Kingdom.

On his departure from Rabat-Salé airport, Sanchez was seen off by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

After reviewing a detachment of the Royal Air Forces who paid the honors, Sanchez was also seen off by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Wali of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region, governor of the prefecture of Rabat, Mohamed Yacoubi, Governor of the prefecture of Salé, Omar Touimi, Charge d'Affaires at the Spanish embassy in Rabat, Borja Montesinos, President of the Municipal Council of Salé, Omar Sentissi, and Morocco's Ambassador to Madrid, Karima Benyaich.

The President of the Spanish Government was accompanied during his visit by Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, received, earlier in the day at the Royal Palace in Rabat, the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.

During this Audience, the President of the Spanish Government reiterated to His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, Spain's position, contained in the joint declaration of April 2022, considering the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the most serious, realistic and credible basis to settle this dispute. His Majesty the King thanked Spain for this new constructive and important position.

His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, and His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sánchez, underlined unique cooperation prospects opening up for the two neighboring countries. The joint organization, with Portugal, of the 2030 Football World Cup is a further lever for strengthening bilateral ties.

The President of the Spanish Government also welcomed and highlighted Spain's interest in the strategic initiatives launched by His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, notably the African Atlantic Coastal Initiative, the Royal Initiative to enable Atlantic access for Sahel countries, and the Nigeria-Morocco African-Atlantic Gas Pipeline.

The Sovereign also offered a luncheon in honor of the President of the Spanish government and the delegation accompanying him, chaired by Akhannouch.

Sanchez's visit to Morocco follows on from the new stage in bilateral relations, initiated by the meeting between HM the King and the President of the Spanish Government in April 2022, and the adoption, on that occasion, of the Joint Declaration between the two countries.

This new momentum is progressing satisfactorily. It is marked by strengthening cooperation, coordination and partnership in all fields, based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, ambition, good neighborliness and respect for commitments.