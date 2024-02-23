Morocco: Spanish PM's Visit to Morocco Reflects 'Unprecedented' Momentum of Bilateral Cooperation (Researcher)

Rabat — The visit, paid Wednesday to Morocco, by President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, reflects the "unprecedented" momentum of cooperation between Rabat and Madrid and strengthens their global and multidimensional partnership, researcher and specialist in Spain, Abdelhamid Bajouki, said.

Sanchez's visit, the first to Morocco since his investiture, confirms the momentum of Moroccan-Spanish relations initiated since the adoption of the Roadmap in April 2022, on the occasion of the visit of the President of the Spanish government to Rabat at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, Bajouki told MAP.

The writer and researcher noted that Morocco is a priority for Spain, as the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has repeatedly underlined, especially since the Kingdom remains a "reliable" partner for Madrid in vital and sensitive areas such as cooperation in security, irregular migration and energy security.

Bajouki also noted that this visit is part of the reaffirmation of Spain's constructive position on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, which has strengthened the international momentum in favor of the justice of the national cause and aimed at putting an end to the artificial dispute around the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

He also stressed that the joint organization by Morocco, Spain and Portugal of the 2030 World Cup is an opportunity to promote Spanish investments in Morocco, particularly in the field of infrastructure, "which gives strategic cooperation between Rabat and Madrid a greater dimension and a solid basis for its current and future development."