Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya Team Up to Thriving Ties

23 February 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By YESUF ENDRIS

Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed upon the extension of infrastructural and port development agreements' implementation for the benefit of their people and economies, a Kenyan diplomat disclosed.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political and Diplomatic Affairs Director General Moi Lemoshira said his country has extended the Lamu Port South Sudan - Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project.

Ethiopia and Kenya have extended the agreement that allows Ethiopia to use the land at Lamu Port. "So we are undertaking several activities to help and support each other and to develop the infrastructure linking Lamu Port [of Kenya] to the border town Moyalle [of Ethiopia]."

Ethiopia and Kenya have discussed ways to the full implementation of different agreements that have been signed so far during the Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting which was concluded last Wednesday.

Kenya is still committed to expediting the infrastructure-driven interconnectedness with Ethiopia in a way to ensure mutual growth and benefits. "We are here to reaffirm our strong commitment to the bilateral relations with Ethiopia. Also, we seek how to take the historical ties to new heights."

According to him, reviewing the bilateral relations, and evaluating implementations of memorandums of understandings and bilateral engagements are equally important to define the path in the future of Ethio-Kenya holistic partnership. The infrastructural integration has got prime attention owing to its immense benefit for the people of the two countries.

In his biweekly press briefing, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles Alem (PhD) also said that Ethiopia and Kenya signed seven MoUs on social, economic and security affairs that will help to deepen the historical relation.

Ethiopia evaluates its relation with Kenya as indestructible in regime changes and that always remains warm, the spokesperson emphasized.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.