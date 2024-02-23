Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya Team Up to Thriving Ties

Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed upon the extension of infrastructural and port development agreements' implementation for the benefit of their people and economies, a Kenyan diplomat disclosed.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political and Diplomatic Affairs Director General Moi Lemoshira said his country has extended the Lamu Port South Sudan - Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project.

Ethiopia and Kenya have extended the agreement that allows Ethiopia to use the land at Lamu Port. "So we are undertaking several activities to help and support each other and to develop the infrastructure linking Lamu Port [of Kenya] to the border town Moyalle [of Ethiopia]."

Ethiopia and Kenya have discussed ways to the full implementation of different agreements that have been signed so far during the Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting which was concluded last Wednesday.

Kenya is still committed to expediting the infrastructure-driven interconnectedness with Ethiopia in a way to ensure mutual growth and benefits. "We are here to reaffirm our strong commitment to the bilateral relations with Ethiopia. Also, we seek how to take the historical ties to new heights."

According to him, reviewing the bilateral relations, and evaluating implementations of memorandums of understandings and bilateral engagements are equally important to define the path in the future of Ethio-Kenya holistic partnership. The infrastructural integration has got prime attention owing to its immense benefit for the people of the two countries.

In his biweekly press briefing, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles Alem (PhD) also said that Ethiopia and Kenya signed seven MoUs on social, economic and security affairs that will help to deepen the historical relation.

Ethiopia evaluates its relation with Kenya as indestructible in regime changes and that always remains warm, the spokesperson emphasized.