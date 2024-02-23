Eritrea: Diaspora Nationals Commemorate Fenkil Operation Anniversary

Nationals in Germany and Italy enthusiastically commemorated the 34th anniversary of Fenkil Operation under the theme "Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation."

According to the report, nationals in the German cities of Nuremburg, Mannheim, Dusseldorf, Munich, Frankfurt, Kaiserslautern, and Hamburg commemorated the 34th anniversary of the Fenkil Operation with patriotic zeal, featuring cultural and artistic performances, general knowledge competitions depicting the day, and narrations by freedom fighters that participated in the operation. The events were attended by a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea.

Nationals in the Italian cities of Palermo, Catania, Napoli, Abruzzi, Bari, Roma, Firenze, Pisa, Bologna, Torino, Brescia, Genoa, Verona, Padua, and Milano also commemorated the 34th anniversary of Operation Fenkil. At the commemoration events, the nationals expressed their conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Likewise, the YPFDJ organization in Holland organized a cultural event on February 17 and discussed strengthening organizational capacity and preserving noble societal and national values.

In other news, the YPFDJ organization in the Republic of South Sudan conducted its 4th congress on February 18 in Juba.

At the congress, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, indicated that the history of Eritrea is the history of its youth and called on members to fully comprehend their history and strengthen their contribution and participation in national affairs.

The Congress also elected an executive committee for a three-year term.

In related news, at an annual meeting the Eritrean community in Egypt organized on January 27, 17 members were elected to the executive committee. At the event, the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt expressed its readiness to stand alongside the community in its endeavors.