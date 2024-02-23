Central African Republic: Remarks At a UN Security Council Briefing On the Central African Republic

document

Ambassador Robert Wood

Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs

New York, New York

February 21, 2024

As delivered

Thank you, Madam President. And thank you, SRSG Rugwabiza, for your comprehensive briefing. Your report clearly demonstrates the essential role MINUSCA serves in protecting civilians and providing stability for the Central African Republic.

Today, I will address three key themes: MINUSCA's contributions to peace and security, the need for the mission to operate free of obstruction, and the importance of a political solution to ending the country's ongoing conflict.

First, I convey my deep appreciation to MINUSCA, its leadership, and troop- and police-contributing countries for their sacrifices and commitment to promoting peace in the Central African Republic.

I also wish to express my sincere condolences to MINUSCA, Cameroon, and the family of the peacekeeper who lost his life after his convoy struck an explosive device last month. This highlights the importance of the Central African government and MINUSCA's joint efforts to mitigate the threat of explosive ordnance.

Through MINUSCA's new mandate, the Council prioritized the mission's work facilitating the extension of state authority. The United States recognizes this effort as a critical component of a lasting peace, and welcomes MINUSCA's contributions to building defense and security forces' capacity to assume primary responsibility for CAR's security.

But as FACA's capacity grows, so too does its responsibility. Which is why we are alarmed by reports the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group and FACA burned an entire village to the ground following a December 24 operation, displacing 750 households.

Colleagues, these actions are unacceptable and undermine efforts to extend state authority, protect civilians, and invest in stabilization - all priorities of MINUSCA and the CAR government, all essential components of peace.

We also remain deeply concerned by reports of human rights violations and abuses, as well as instances of conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence. We call on the Central African government to hold those responsible to account.

Noting the humanitarian need in the CAR is great, and is only growing, the United States values MINUSCA's facilitation of humanitarian access and calls on all parties to allow for the full, safe, rapid, immediate, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Another critical aspect of MINUSCA's work will be supporting historic local elections in October. Elections are an important step toward decentralization, and I call on the Central African authorities to ensure they are conducted in a transparent, timely, and inclusive manner, with the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and youth.

Colleagues, having acknowledged some of MINUSCA's important contributions, I must now address some of the challenges.

First, FACA obstruction of mission convoys, often when on joint operations with Wagner personnel, is inconsistent with CAR's obligation to the Status of Forces Agreement to allow MINUSCA full and unrestricted freedom of movement throughout CAR. Such obstruction limits the mission's ability to protect civilians and monitor human rights violations and abuses.

Second, the CAR government's restrictions on un-manned aerial systems severely limit the mission's ability to maintain awareness within a dynamic security environment, thereby hampering efforts to counter armed groups and protect civilians. These restrictions also put peacekeepers at increased risk. I call on the CAR authorities, yet again, to lift these restrictions immediately. I find it deeply troubling that during the MINUSCA briefing one year ago I made the same request of the government. As I said then, lifting restrictions and replacing them with others is not progress. It must stop.

Third, the scourge of disinformation contributes to instability, undermines the mission's work, elevates the threat to peacekeepers, and reduces the efficacy of peacekeeping. All who knowingly perpetuate falsehoods are complicit in the continuation of violence and insecurity.

Finally, combatting armed groups that refuse to engage in the peace process is important, but no military-only solution can stop the cycle of violence.

We call on all parties to resume a political dialogue within the framework of the peace process, and we emphasize that through its good offices, MINUSCA can and should facilitate these efforts in every way possible.

The United States remains a steadfast partner of the Central African people and the MINUSCA troops, police, and civilian staff who work so diligently to bring them security. It is time to choose the path of peace.

Thank you, Madam President.