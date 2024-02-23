Ethiopia Voices Concern About Somalia's Report to UN Security Council

Addis Standard
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi.
23 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — Ethiopia's envoy to the United Nations issued a statement saying that the government of Abiy Ahmed regrets "Somalia's accusations and the report it submitted to the United Nations Security Council on the 19th of this month."

Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma Sabo pointed out that Ethiopia is sorry for the statements made by Somalia's ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Baalle, in a special meeting held a few days ago by the Security Council on the situation in Somalia.

The report submitted by Somalia was about Ethiopia's violations against Somalia's independence and Ethiopia's military intervention on the borders of the two countries.

The Ethiopian ambassador strongly defended the agreement that his country's government signed on Jan. 1. entered into Somaliland's port and military base, saying that it is "not a violation of international law."

He said that Ethiopia has contributed to the peace and security of Somalia," with Ethiopian soldiers who lost their blood fighting against Al-Shabaab.

Ethiopia has underlined that it is still ready to enter into dialogue with Somalia to maintain the cooperation relationship that is important for the security of the Horn of Africa region.

Catriona Laing, the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Somalia, told the members of the Security Council that the African Union meeting held recently in Addis Ababa failed to calm the tension between Ethiopia and Somalia which was "disappointing".

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.