South Africa: Police Arrest Suspects Who Are Believed to Be Behind a Spate of House Robberies in Gauteng

press release

- Four suspects who are believed to be behind the spate of robberies in Gauteng were arrested after they were involved in the shootout with the police in Gauteng. The suspects who are aged between 44 and 49 were arrested in Cyrildene, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. In their possession, police found three reported stolen firearms, ammunition, reported stolen motor vehicle, and housebreaking implements. Two of the suspects sustained injuries during the shootout with the police and they were taken to the hospital where they are under police guard while two were detained without injuries.

Police attached to Johannesburg Flying Squad received a lookout for a silver Renault Clio with males who are suspected to be involved in a number of house robberies in Gauteng. The police spotted the vehicle driving at Cyrildene and activated the blue light and siren to stop it, but suspects accelerated and started shooting at the police.

The police returned fire, and the suspects' vehicle collided with two vehicles that belongs to members of the community.

During the shootout, two of the suspects were shot while the other two were cornered and arrested. None of police officers were injured.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects and the firearms were taken from the owners during robberies around Gauteng.

The suspects are expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in due course, facing charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of stolen motor vehicle. More charges might be added pending further investigation.