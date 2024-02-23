Namibia: Street Vendors Allowed to Operate At Geingob's Memorial

Street vendors are permitted to sell their goods at specified locations during Saturday's official memorial service proceedings of former president Hage Geingob at Independence Stadium, according to information minister Emma Theofelus.

She said that vendors will assist in providing refreshments to an anticipated crowd of over 50 000 attending Geingob's memorial.

"To place this matter into context, this provision has been made because the memorial service programme is expected to run from the morning hours of Saturday, 24 February 2024 until the evening hours and refreshments by the state will only be made available at the end of the programme," Theofelus said.

She, however, warned that the sale of alcohol around the Independence Stadium vicinity is prohibited.

"Law enforcement agencies will monitor these activities," she said.