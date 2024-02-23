Namibia: Street Vendors Allowed to Operate At Geingob's Memorial

23 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

Street vendors are permitted to sell their goods at specified locations during Saturday's official memorial service proceedings of former president Hage Geingob at Independence Stadium, according to information minister Emma Theofelus.

She said that vendors will assist in providing refreshments to an anticipated crowd of over 50 000 attending Geingob's memorial.

"To place this matter into context, this provision has been made because the memorial service programme is expected to run from the morning hours of Saturday, 24 February 2024 until the evening hours and refreshments by the state will only be made available at the end of the programme," Theofelus said.

She, however, warned that the sale of alcohol around the Independence Stadium vicinity is prohibited.

"Law enforcement agencies will monitor these activities," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.