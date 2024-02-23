Egypt to Build Logistics Corridor in Tanzania

23 February 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir inspected the Kigali Dry Port in Rwanda, one of Egypt's projects in African countries.

The inspection was carried out by Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir and accompanied by Ambassador Nermin Al-Zawahiri, Egypt's Ambassador to Rwanda.

Covering an area of 50,000 square meters with an annual capacity of 50,000 equivalent container units, the port is considered the main dry port in Rwanda, a landlocked African country.

This visit aligns with the Ministry of Transportation's efforts, under the directives of political leadership, to position Egypt as a hub for global trade and logistics. This involves implementing a comprehensive plan to enhance connections between Egyptian ports and those worldwide.

The Ministry of Transportation will establish a logistics corridor starting from the Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania, passing through a logistics area and dry port in Tanzania, and extending to a dry port and logistics area in Rwanda. This initiative aims to facilitate Egyptian exports' access to African countries and strengthen Egyptian-African relations.

The Ministry has established a network of 27 dry ports and logistics zones within Egypt to serve trade movements and alleviate congestion of goods and containers at seaports.

