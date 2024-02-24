Namibia: A Nation United in Grief

Mourners sing a hymn in Khoekhoegowab at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek, where the public can pay their respects to president Hage Geingob from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Crowds of mourners gathered across Windhoek as president Hage Geingob's body was transported through the capital in a military procession on Friday.

Namibians were seen waiting along the designated route, waving the national flag while singing traditional songs.

Among the songs were Afrikaans, Oshiwambo, Nama, Rukwangali and Otjiherero tributes.

Members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) were seen at street corners assisting members of the public and maintaining order.

A pensioner said she came out to pay her last respects to Geingob for all he has done for the elderly in the country.

"He has increased our pension, and during the town hall meetings he was always very patient and took the time to hear all our cries.

"I will miss him. Rest in power, Omes," she said.

Citizens captured the events on their phones, and many cried upon seeing the casket.

"I thought I was fine, but seeing the coffin just made me realise Omes is really gone," a young person said.

The procession began at State House and passed along Independence Avenue, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Road and Windhoek's Central Business District.

The president's body was received at State House by new president Nangolo Mbumba, who granted the chief of the NDF, Martin Pinehas, permission to conduct the military procession.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and his wife, Penehupifo, joined mourners at State House.

Upon the commencement of the procession, minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi urged Namibians to honour Geingob and pay their last respects by attending the procession.

He said Geingob is the first sitting president to die in Namibia, hence Mbumba's decision to start the procession at State House - his last place of work.

Mbumba accompanied Geingob's remains throughout the procession, which ended at Casa Rosalia, the first couple's private residence.

The NDF handed over Geingob's remains to his family and later accompanied them to Parliament Gardens, where the public can view the late president's body and bid him farewell.

Geingob's remains will lie in state at Parliament Gardens until 11h30 on Saturday, when a national memorial service will take place at Independence Stadium.

SELMA IYAMBO

