Namibians, along with members of the international community, have gathered at the Heroes' Acre on Sunday for the funeral proceedings of president Hage Geingob, who died on 4 February after being diagnosed with cancer.

Since news of Geingob's death, tributes have poured in from around the world honouring the 82-year-old as a "remarkable statesman".

Geingob, Namibia's first president to have died while in office, has been mourned nationwide for 21 days.

Among the dignitaries arriving for the funeral proceedings at Heroes' Acre are vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, former South African president Thabo Mbeki and British royal family member Princess Anne.

Also in attendance is president Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, president of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, president of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Angolan president João Lourenço.

Deputy prime minister John Mutorwa and other high-ranking government officials have also gathered at Heroes' Acre, joined by African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and minister in the presidency Christine //Hoebes.

The funeral was scheduled to commence on Sunday at 10h00, with chief justice Peter Shivute and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also present.

Following the funeral, former first lady Monica Geingos will receive the flag draped over president Geingob's casket, along with his military uniform, in recognition of his role as the former commander in chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

Geingob will be laid to rest alongside former vice president Nickey Iyambo and former deputy Swapo secretary general Marco Hausiku.

Approximately 250 soldiers are positioned near Heroes' Acre to salute Geingob's casket as it passes by, marking the highest military honour, as described by NDF spokesperson Petrus Shilumbu.

Shilumbu said the military personnel carrying Geingob's coffin represent the highest level of state funeral ever held in Namibia.

allbearers include former agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb, Mutorwa, former NDF chief Martin Shalli, Geingob's eldest son Mangaliso Fernandez, official opposition leader McHenry Venaani and Swapo veteran Ben Amathila.

According to Shilumbu, all burial proceedings have been running smoothly thus far.