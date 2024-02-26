South Africa: 9 Ruling Party Supporters Killed in Bus Crash After Rally - South African News Briefs - February 26, 2024

9 Ruling Party Supporters Killed in Bus Crash After Rally

Tragedy struck as at least nine ruling party the African National Congress (ANC) supporters lost their lives in a bus crash just outside Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal after attending the party's election manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, reports IOL. The bus, en route from the stadium, overturned on the R33 highway. Initially declared as seven fatalities, the number later rose to nine, with several others injured and transported to local hospitals. The incident follows a similar bus crash in January, where six ANC supporters traveling to the ANC's January 8 Statement died. The KwaZulu Department of Transport and Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka expressed condolences, while investigations into the accident, including road conditions and the bus's state, are underway. The ANC is expected to release a statement on the tragic incident.

Pupils Forced to Bushes Amid Water Shortfall in Mpumalanga

Students at Lamulelani High School in Madras, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are facing distressing conditions as they have been forced to relieve themselves in the bushes due to the absence of water in newly renovated toilets, reports News24. The contractor responsible for building the flushing toilets allegedly failed to install a borehole, and the school has been grappling with water supply issues since the toilets were revamped in January. Despite promises from the education department to install a borehole, the school is now back to releasing students early due to dysfunctional toilets. In addition to the water crisis, the school lacks sufficient classrooms, forcing teachers to conduct lessons under trees.

Malema's Hate Speech Case Set to Start in the Equality Court

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to begin its case against Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), in the Equality Court in Cape Town, reports SABC News. The case arises from complaints filed by AfriForum and its members in October 2022, following Malema's statements during an EFF provincial meeting in the Western Cape, which were deemed as hate speech and incitement to violence by the SAHRC. The commission had demanded that Malema retract his statements and issue an apology within ten days, but he refused. Now, the SAHRC seeks an interim interdict from the Equality Court. AfriForum emphasizes the need for consistent action against politicians inciting violence.

