Rwanda's Kenza Johanna Ameloot Crowned Miss Belgium 2024

Rwandan-Belgian model Kenza Johanna Ameloot was on Saturday, February 24, crowned Miss Belgium 2024 at the grand finale coronation that took place at the Proximus Theater.

In a competition with 32 contestants vying for the coveted title that serves as a gateway to Miss Universe, Julie Mortier and Estelle Toulemonde claimed the first and second runner-up positions. Marie Rousseaux and Arwen Van Gucht secured spots in the top 5.

The 22-year-old won the competition, replacing Emilie Vansteenkiste, who was crowned Miss België and Miss Universe Belgium 2023.

Ameloot is a professional model and international business student born to a Rwandan mother and Belgian father.

In a recent interview with Isimbi TV, the beauty queen mentioned Rwanda as her favourite country that she visits frequently, especially during holidays.

She also mentioned working on a project focused on reintegrating Belgian students back into school who face challenges continuing their education.

Ameloot becomes the second Rwandan to win a major beauty pageant after Sonia Rolland, who was crowned Miss France 2000.