East Africa: New Vessel Unveiled in L.Victoria to Link Cargo Between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

26 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Uganda has introduced a new ro-ro vessel, MV Mpungu, that is set to conduct operations between Kenya Uganda, and Tanzania.

The vessel has a 21-trailer carrying capacity and will be used to transport various cargo between Port Bell, Mwanza, Jinja, and Kisumu ports.

According to the Kenya Ports Authority, the new vessel will serve as a pivotal pillar in propelling lake transport and trade.

"MV Mpungu is the latest addition to the fleet of vessels plying the lake region," KPA stated on X.

"This is a milestone for the East Africa Lake region as it will enhance lake transport and trade between Port Bell, Mwanza, Jinja and Kisumu port," it added.

KPA has further stated that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have shown an inclining rate in lake transport and has assured that the three countries will continue improving trade through the shared Lake Victoria.

The Authority has further highlighted that the Kisumu port has showcased a significant improvement in the last year, with the port managing to handle 127,745 metric tons of cargo in 2023 compared to 69,456 metric tons in 2022.

"Lake transport is on a steady rise as East African countries of Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya work towards connecting the region and improving trade through the shared Lake Victoria," KPA added.

