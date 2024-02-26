Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Stars Scoop Castle Challenge Cup

Ngezi Platinum Stars is the second name to be written on the Castle Challenge Cup following its 2-0 victory against Dynamos on Saturday at Baobab stadium in the annual pre-season Cup game.

Madamburo joins FC Platinum and are now the only two clubs who have won the Cup since its inception in 2017.

Madamburo's victory was facilitated by Claude Mapoka and Elison Mweha who scored in the first and second half respectively.

"We have done it. It's a dream of every coach to win trophies and add to the cabinet and we have done it thanks to the players for the effort, we focus on the season that is coming," said Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi.

Dembare walked into this game with boardroom issues which saw the club parting with vice chairman Vincent Chawonza at the same time reappointing former team manager Richard Chihoro and assistant coach Murape Murape who were both fired last season.

Commenting after the match Dynamos bead coach Genesis Mangombe said a few mistakes cost their performance.

"It was our silly mistakes that saw us conceding those goals but I want us to play from the back and that's what we have done, so I'm not worried because it's part of the game, we will build firm here and see how best we can improve going into the next game," said Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe

Dembare face Highlanders on Sunday in the opening match of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which is scheduled to kick off this coming weekend.

Dynamos' house seems to be on fire as the club hasn't renewed its sponsorship with Sakunda Holdings, at the same time it has not unveiled it just for the 2024 league season.