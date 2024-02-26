Tanzania: BMH Performs Highly-Specialized Artificial Heart Valve Surgery

The Dodoma-based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) has successfully managed to perform the highly-specialized artificial heart valve surgery (HVS), making it to become the second health facility in the country to roll out the key life-serving surgery.

The Dar es Salaam- based Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) was the maiden health facility to commence offering the cloud -connected hearts surgeries in Tanzania.

The surgery, also known as Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), incorporates inserting of a flexible tube called a catheter into a blood vessel and guides it into the heart.

And often, a replacement valve made of cow or pig tissue goes through the tube to the area of the aortic valve.

According to the state-owned Hospital's Heart Surgery Specialist, Dr Ahmed Toure, the surgery in question is normally performed when the heart valves of an individual (patient) are closed.

"Therefore, during the surgery, we have successfully managed to remove the closed valves and put an artificial valve (door) to allow the blood to continue flowing normally," said Dr Toure.

Dr Toure added that the major stride in the country's surgery corridor was made possible through working in sync between the high-profile heart experts at the BMH and those from Holland.

He detailed that the country's reputable digital health facility, the BMH, managed to run a week-long tailor -made heart surgery camp in cooperation with their counterparts from Holland, insisted that the camp fetched an array of intended end-results.

Dr Toure expressed high optimism that the development would play a meaningful role in helping heighten and standardize heart door surgeries in the country.