Kenya: UN Headquarters in Nairobi Reveals $267.5 Million Expansion Plan for Conference Facilities

Pixabay
United Nations, UN Flag
26 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) is set to undergo a significant expansion, with plans unveiled for a Sh 38.9 billion (USD 267.5 million) investment in conference facilities.

During her address at the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) in Nairobi on Monday, UNON Director General Zainab Bangura revealed that the project, slated to begin in 2025, aims for completion by 2030.

The decision to proceed with the project came after the General Assembly's approval of financing during its 98th session in December 2023. The initiative seeks to bolster the facility's capacity to accommodate 9,000 delegates for formal meetings, a substantial increase from the current 2,000-person capacity.

Bangura emphasized that the existing conference facilities, now over 30 years old, no longer meet the demands posed by UNEP and UN Habitat's global headquarters for the scale and complexity of their meetings.

"The proposed conference facility upgrade will prioritize multilateral meeting spaces, ensuring accessibility, and interpretation services in all UN languages," stated Bangura on Monday.

The contract for design services has been awarded to an international consortium led by South Africa's Boogertman + Partners (PTY) Ltd, with Kenyan and Swiss design consultancy partners.

This endeavor stands as the largest capital infrastructure initiative undertaken by UNON and represents the United Nations secretariat's most significant infrastructure project in Africa since its inception.

The upgraded facilities will include twenty-four conference and meeting rooms of varying sizes, a new visitors center and delegates registration building, a modern media center, as well as dining and multi-purpose exhibition buildings.

Bangura expressed plans to explore potential donor opportunities in the coming months as the design phase progresses, extending gratitude to all member states whose contributions played a vital role in securing approval for the expansion project.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.