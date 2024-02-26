Tanzania: Moi Gets Boost On Brain Tumor Treatment

The Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) has received equipment worth 200m/-, to be used in the surgical treatment of brain tumors.

The new equipment will enable MOI specialists to perform the surgeries by 100 per cent, thus eliminating the need for patients in critical condition to seek treatment abroad.

MOI Executive Director Prof Abel Makubi revealed that while briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam during the International Neural Oncology Conference which was concluded on Friday. The conference was organized by MOI in collaboration with the US based University of Colorado.

Health professionals from MOI, Bugando Referral Hospital in Mwanza, and Mbeya attended the symposium.

Prof Makubi expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the workshop stating that, it included training sessions for local doctors and involved six brain tumor surgeries out of nine planned surgeries. A team of 16 experts from the University of Colorado participated in the conference and shared their expertise.

"We have successfully performed operations on six out of the nine patients, and we expect to complete the remaining surgeries tomorrow. This workshop has yielded positive results in terms of both training and treating our six patients, who are suffering from brain tumors caused by cancer," said Prof Makubi.

Furthermore, Prof Makubi emphasized that MOI will continue to foster closer collaboration, including exchange programs for Tanzanian professionals to learn and improve healthcare services for patients in the country.

He highlighted the importance of international collaboration, particularly in line with the priorities of the current Tanzanian government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking after the symposium the Neurosurgery Specialist from University of Colorado in Denver US Prof Ryan Ormond announced that they have many plans for the future with MOI to bring new advancements like the introduction of stereotactic neurosurgery, which allows for precise targeting of brain lesions to MOI in which the technique was previously unavailable in Tanzania.

Additionally, the advanced endoscopy equipment that will be provided to perform less invasive but significant brain operations and pledged a continuous collaboration.

"We will continue to work with the surgeons here at MOI to help them get comfortable and familiar with these new techniques and developing these new operations. Additionally, we're starting a lot of work in the management of stroke, both hemorrhagic stroke and ischemic stroke which will create both from primary prevention," said Prof Ormond

Moreover, Prof Ormond commended the MOI initiatives for continuing to organize international professional symposium for gaining knowledge and advance professionalism.

Dr Nesphorus Rutabasibwa, Neurosurgeon from MOI, explained that the training received will enable them to treat patients more efficiently, thereby minimizing potential complications.

He also mentioned the introduction of a new machine that will aid in tumor treatment, particularly in cases where previous methods were not sufficient, potentially preventing disabilities caused by late intervention.

Dr Rutabasibwa further highlighted that brain tumors can affect people of all age groups, from young children to the elderly, and delay in receiving prompt treatment can lead to various complications such as deafness if the tumor is located near the auditory pathway, mental disorders if it affects the frontal lobes, or paralysis and speech impairment.

A nursing officer from Mbeya Referral Hospital Ms Neema Loyi, who also participated in the training, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn various aspects of patient care before and after surgery. She emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among healthcare professionals to achieve positive outcomes.

Ms Loyi, also thanked the leadership of MOI for organizing and facilitating the training, which provided an opportunity for nurses and professionals from other hospitals to enhance their skills and knowledge.