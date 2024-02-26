Kenya Calls for Increased Support in Security Infrastructure Enhancement

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has appealed for additional assistance from development partners to bolster Kenya's security infrastructure against evolving threats.

Speaking at the second Peace, Security, and Development Cooperation Roundtable, Omollo highlighted the imperative of continuous investment in security architecture, especially in light of escalating challenges like terrorism and cybercrime.

"Understanding the intrinsic link between security and development, we seek support for investment in our National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), who are pivotal in coordinating government policies and programs at the grassroots level," he said.

During the session, efforts in security sector reform, border control, disaster preparedness, and refugee support were reviewed. Omollo outlined Ministry initiatives, including legislative revisions, aimed at enhancing government service delivery.

To enhance security operations, Omollo stressed the government's commitment to police reforms, acknowledging the UNDP's role in supporting reform implementation.

"It is crucial that we get it right this time, as this is an issue that has seen varying levels of success over the years," he said, "Special appreciation is extended to the UNDP for initiating the scoping of the implementation of the reform."

He urged development partners to leverage technology and innovation, particularly in surveillance systems, disaster response analytics, and cybersecurity, to safeguard Kenya.

Addressing climate change impacts, Omollo called for investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and early warning systems to mitigate disasters like recent floods.

Omollo urged partners to prioritize financial support for impactful initiatives and enhance monitoring mechanisms to ensure effective coordination and structured response.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our partnership is multifaceted and essential for overcoming the diverse security, humanitarian, and development challenges we face. As we move forward, let us explore ways to scale up financial support for this impactful work that is going on," he added.

He called for continued bilateral and multilateral engagements to craft agreements and finalize program documents, strengthening partnerships for collective impact.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong is a dedicated journalist who reports on crime, human rights and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts