Seychelles: Top 5 Finalists Seychelles Sports Awards for 2023 Announced

The top five list for Seychelles sportsmen and sportswomen of the year has been announced by the award's selection committee while for the first time a 'People's Choice Award' will also be included in this year's ceremony.

The winners in both of the categories will be crowned the Best Sportsman and Best Sportswoman in a ceremony on March 1 at the Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay hotel starting at 5.30 pm.

The top males athletes are boxer Keddy Agnes, judokas Dominic Dugasse and Nantenaina Finesse, swimmer Simon Bachmann and karateka Richard Ah-Weng.

While on the ladies, the top five finalists are swimmer Felicity Passon, karateka Mastura Shah-Faure, volleyballers Maya Biong and Angelique Adeline, and track and field athlete Natasha Chetty.

The top three young male and female athletes were also announced on Tuesday and for the male category, these are Jishin Jins and Kyan Francourt, both karatekas and windsurfer Jules Kandasamy.

For the girls, the top three features swimmer Angelina Smythe, badminton and players Liana Bedier and Aurelie Jean-Louis.

The winner of the award for the Best Sportsman and Best Sportswoman of the Year is selected by a committee made up of sports officials and journalists. Athlete's performances in various international tournaments give weight to their contention for the title.

The top international events for selection are the Olympic Games, World Championships, African Games and the Indian Ocean Island Games.

Through the Inside Seychelles website at www.insideseychelles.com/sports-awards-peoples-choice-award/ members of the public are now able to cast their votes for who they believe has been the best sportsman or woman of 2023 as the 'People's Choice.' The results will also be announced at the Award Ceremony.

The public will be able to vote for any of the 20 senior athletes featured in the top 10 male and female list. Only one winner will be selected.