Zimbabwe: Opposition Turmoil Fuels Fears of Increased Repression in Zimbabwe

Turmoil in the opposition which was triggered by the resignation of Nelson Chamisa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will create a space for the government to escalate human rights abuses, a local watchdog has said.

Chamisa dumped the CCC last month saying it had been hijacked by Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) in its monthly monitoring report says the resignation of Chamisa, leaving the opposition in disarray will increase the chances of rights abuses by Zanu PF.

"The ambiguous nature of Nelson Chamisa's political moves and the uncertainty of his next steps after withdrawing from CCC has put the state repressive machinery on high alert, heightening possibilities of the proliferation of human rights violations.

"Partisan distribution of food aid and inputs and intimidation of opposition political party supporters are likely to increase as a result. The ZANU PF government is also likely to accelerate its assault on the opposition in a bid to decimate it, further shrinking democratic space for both opposition and civil society operations. Chamisa's withdrawal from CCC may also result in an increase in intra-party violence as rivals jostle to fill the vacancy he left," read the report.

After resigning as CCC president, Chamisa has remained mum on his next political move.

His silence has also left the opposition members of parliament and councillors in limbo.

ZPP said Sengezo Tshabangu instigated recalls of elected officials pointing to the decimation of opposition and the creation of a one-party State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"On the 24th of January 2024, Mr Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition announced his withdrawal from his party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chamisa's resignation comes after massive recalls by the party's self-claimed interim- Secretary General, Sengenzo Tshabangu.

"Chamisa accused Tshabangu of hijacking the party at the behest of ZANU PF which suggests a downslope towards a one-party state. The recalls of members of parliament and local authorities led to a series of by-elections with the latest held on the 3rd of February 2024," read the report.

Concerns were also raised on how the country is in election mode barely six months after a general plebiscite.

This, according to ZPP, affects service delivery, especially in the local authorities.

"His withdrawal, in addition to the recalls, has resulted in continued electioneering which leads to a neglect of service provision in local authorities. Consequently, leading to the infringement on the people's rights to service delivery as politicians spend more time on political campaigns and infighting.