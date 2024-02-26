South Africa: Investigation Into KZN Bus Crash Ferrying ANC Supporters

26 February 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An investigation has been launched into a bus crash which claimed the lives of nine people who were returning home to Mpumalanga after the African National Congress (ANC) election manifesto launch in Durban.

According to media reports, the bus accident happened at around 5am in Paulpietersburg under the eDumbe Local Municipality in Zululand on Sunday.

"The law enforcement team on the scene has so far confirmed nine fatalities. However, they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene.

"Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being more critical [and] they have all been taken to a local hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and experts will be deployed to assist with the forensic investigation," KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said.

The MEC said a team was deployed on the scene to work with all law enforcement agencies.

"The investigation has already started, and we are in touch with the bus owner. Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, condition of the bus, weather during the times of the accident, and the condition of the driver," Hlomuka said.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the ANC and all affected families and wished those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

The MEC encouraged road users, especially public transport movers, to be extra cautious on the road.

