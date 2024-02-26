Kenya: Ruto Sustains Call to Reform Global Financial Order At Hage Memorial

Windhoek, Namibia — President William Ruto has urged African leaders to work together in pushing for reforms of the international financial system.

He told leaders in Africa that there was need to liberate African economies from expensive debt that has slowed the continent's growth by unfairly profiling African nations.

"Together, we must demand responsible sovereign lending that ensures our countries get concessional resources that can help us position our continent as the epicentre of the next industrial revolution," Ruto said.

The President also called for reforms of the African Union to make it "fit for purpose".

This, he explained, will strengthen the continent's capacity to unlock its vast renewable energy, mineral and agricultural resources.

"We cannot be a continent defined by poverty; we must be a continent defined by opportunity, potential and investment," he said.

Hage an accomplished leader

President Ruto made the remarks on Saturday when he joined other Heads of State and Government and the people of Namibia for the memerial service of the late Dr. Hage Geingob, the third President of the Southern African country, in Windhoek, Namibia, ahead of his burial on Sunday at Heroes Acre in Windhoek..

Present at the memorial service were Presidents Nangolo Mbumba (Namibia), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), João Lourenço (Angola), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Sauli Niinistö (Finland) and the Prime Minister of Madagascar, Christian Louis Ntsay, among others.

President Ruto described the late President as an accomplished scholar and one of the architects of the Namibian constitution that has given his country political stability.

The President said the continent has lost a visionary leader describing his voice in African affairs as unmatched.

"He stood tall as a pan-Africanist who believed in the unity of our continent," he added.

President Geingob died on February 4 at the age of 82 while serving his second term.