East Africa: Ethiopia Exhibits Illuminating Diplomatic Experience - Visitor

25 February 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem BEDLU

-Ethiopia has an exemplary diplomatic experience from which the world could draw lesson, said a foreigner visiting the Diplomatic Week Exhibition at the Science Museum.

"I came from Poland, I am visiting my friends in Ethiopia and I had the chance to visit half of the exhibition and I found it very interesting. It is really amazing how the history is presented from the beginning", said BeataSkorupa.

She said there is a part that is dedicated to Ethiopia's diplomacy which allows learning the country and the people contribution to Africa as well as the whole world. Skorupastressed that the exhibition is highly recommendable for people to come and visit.

She went on saying: "The place is amazing and the Ethiopian diplomatic journey and influence is big that we can learn from it. Though we came from different places, it was shown in the exhibition is about the culture, contribution for world peace and freedom of black people."

Furthermore, the former Ethiopian movement for the freedom of Africa is important which has continued to these days like "black lives matters" becoming a trend in the worldarising fromthe U.S., according to her.

By the same token, Moges Mersha, Ethiopian Diaspora who was also visiting the Diplomatic Week Exhibition at the Science Museum, mentioned that the exhibition showcased the journey of Ethiopia's diplomacy.

Moges, who stayed in the U.S. for 43 years, further highlighted the incredible changes he witnessed in the city.

"I used to engage in construction and administration activities while I was in Ethiopia. As a professional, I have seen undeniable changes in the country. The nation would soon covered by buildings" he underscored.

