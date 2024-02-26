Ethiopia: Perpetual Injustice

- Experts repudiate Africa's absence at the UNSC

Seventy-eight years on since the establishment of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Africa, the second-largest and most populous continent, remains unrepresented in the world's highest security decision-making body, a status in what the UN Secretary General and diplomats call it as historical injustice.

Africa is visibly missing in the Council even when its security and political matters are tabled and debated by the world's heavyweight countries with veto powers.

Over the years, the issue of equal and fair representations attracted criticism of the Council as many see it as political tool of the member countries to dictate global geopolitics.

Lately, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the non-inclusion of Africa in the UNSC permanent seat as a 'flagrant injustice'.

Set up in January 17, 1946, the Security Council which only includes United States, Russia, China, the UK, and France as permanent members is mentioned at the heart of unfair global system.

The quest for Africa's permanent seat at the UNSC has been a long-standing issue raised by the African Union and its member countries on various global stages. However, the issue is place at back burner and the quest has not received a response to date.

African countries still lack representation and the ability to safeguard their interests at the UNSC for over 70 years, said Ambassador Jorge Catarino Cardoso, a Director of the Africa, Middle East, and Regional Organizations Directorate of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Africa has myriads of problems in relation to security and peace, yet discussions on these matters often exclude African nations' presence and voices, the ambassador told The Ethiopian Herald exclusively.

"Africa is currently represented on the UNSC through the A3, a group of non-permanent members, "he said stressing the need to transform this non-permanency into a permanent feature of the Security Council.

The absence of permanent seats of Africa on the UNSC creates imbalance. This situation fails to adequately represent the interests of the African people, stated Ambassador Salah S. Hammad, Senior Human Rights Expert of the Department of Political Affairs of AUC highlighted.

He elucidated that to address this imbalance, the African Union established the C10, a committee of ten heads of state and government, chaired by the President of Sierra Leone. "The committee's mandate is to facilitate an African position on the reform of the UNSC, advocating for a minimum of two permanent seats for Africa and an increase in non-permanent seats to five, ensuring representation from each region of Africa in a rotational manner," he added.

Also, during the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government, the issue of securing Africa's rightful place in the global arena was high on the agenda where AUC Moussa FakiMahamat Chairperson emphasized the need for concerted efforts to secure Africa's representation

Ambassador Salah emphasized the urgent need for change to enable Africa to contribute to building a stable, united, prosperous, and peaceful continent. The on-going negotiations through the C10 aim to secure Africa's permanent representation in the Security Council, and the ambassador expressed his eagerness for immediate outcomes in this regard.

Africa has been persistently advocating for a permanent seat in order to ensure that the interests of the largest continent are adequately represented in global decision-making processes.

With Africa increasingly becoming a target of conflicts, militants and coup d'états activities, having a permanent seat on the UNSC would enable Africa to effectively manage its security and peace, also added ambassador Jorge

The push for Africa's representation in global affairs aligns with Agenda 2063, a strategic framework led by the African Union. The AU is committed to ensuring Africa's comprehensive representation in the international arena, including UN reform. Furthermore, there is a growing intention to assume leadership positions in various UN agencies, as Africa's voice needs to be heard on global issues, ambassador Salah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Jorge noted that Africa has initiated the process of securing at least two permanent seats for the continent, aligning with the Ezulwini Consensus, which outlines Africa's views on how peace and security issues should be addressed at the UN.

MoussaFaki stressed the importance of collaboration among all concerned parties to foster a strong, peaceful, and prosperous Africa. He highlighted that recurring conflicts, often fueled by militants and coup d'états, have hindered Africa's progress towards a brighter future.

Mentioning supports of United States, Russia, China, the UK, and France for at least one African permanent member, Guterres expressed hope that a partial reform of the Security Council could correct this injustice and allow Africa to have at least one permanent member.