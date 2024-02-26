Africa: Ethiopia, Zimbabwe Enhancing Trade, Economic Cooperation

- Ethiopia and Zimbabwe striving to elevate their ties through enhancing trade, investment and fostering overall development, Ethiopian Embassy in Harare said.

Ethiopian Ambassador Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Rashid Mohammed told The Ethiopian Herald that both nations have stood together in times of challenge, supporting each other's endeavors for peace, stability, and development.

Ambassador Rashid, who is also non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Zambia and the Republic of Mauritius, has reaffirmed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, fostering economic cooperation, and promoting cultural exchange between the two nations.

He stated that both countries supported each other in many fields such as aviation, air force, education and assistance each other in technical support, capacity-building programs, and humanitarian aid in times of need.

Both are highly elevating thier long diplomatic relationship working collaborately in the areas of trade, economic cooperation and continued to maintain cordial diplomatic ties based on shared interests and mutual respect.

"The diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe is generally positive and characterized by mutual respect and both maintained diplomatic missions in each other's capitals and engaged in bilateral dialogue on various issues of common interest."

Besides, the two are promoting educational exchanges including academic collaborations, cultural events, and exchanges of students and scholars, engaging in political dialogue on regional and international issues of mutual concern, such as peace and security in Africa, sustainable development, and cooperation within multilateral forums, Rashid noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Zimbabwe Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we reflect on the challenges and achievements of the past years, we will draw inspiration from our collective resilience and determination to overcome adversity and seize the opportunities that lie ahead to build a future of prosperity and harmony for generations to come," he said.

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe started diplomatic ties in the 1970s before the latter gained its independence from colonial rule. Ethiopia supported Zimbabwe by training and equipping the Zimbabwe freedom fighters who later played a pivotal role in achieving freedom.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 25 FEBRUARY 2024